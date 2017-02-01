Westbound US 50 in Ripley County reopens after crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

A portion of US 50 was closed during the morning rush hour Wednesday morning.

Ripley County dispatchers confirmed that a semi was involved in an accident around 5:30 a.m. on the westbound side of US 50, at Old Michigan Road.

The westbound side was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the wreck.

No word on any injures.

