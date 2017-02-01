Study: Lose your shoes

It turns out there's very good reason why you tell you kids to take their shoes off in the house.

Doctors say shoes can have over 420,000 different types of bacteria on them.

That includes e-coli, which can cause serious problems.

Baylor University also found that shoes can track in toxins from your lawn.

So, you may want to kick off your shoes the next time you hit the front door.

