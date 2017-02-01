UC hosts All-Campus Blood Drive this week

If you want some free University of Cincinnati swag, all you have to do is roll up your sleeve!

The campus blood drive is taking place this week.

Organizers said the number of blood donations decreases during this time of year following the holidays, which is why they're doing what they can to encourage people to come out to UC's campus and donate blood.

This year, they'll even be giving away some free gear- each donor receives limited-edition UC beanie.

The All-Campus Blood Drive runs from 10:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event is taking place at the Tangeman University Center, located at 2766 UC Main Street.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

