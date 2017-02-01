17 Colerain student-athletes commit on National Signing Day - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

17 Colerain student-athletes commit on National Signing Day

COLERAIN, OH (FOX19) -

Seventeen Colerain High School student-athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play athletics at a collegiate level Wednesday.

Fifteen of those athletes will be playing college football next fall.

Below is a list of the senior signees:

  • Kelly Salt – Soccer, Walsh University
  • Jared Flueck – Baseball, Olney Central College
  • Darrian Beavers – Football, The University of Connecticut
  • Kyle Bolden – Football, The University of Cincinnati
  • Monalo Caldwell – Football, Davenport University
  • Ryan Davis – Football, Tennessee-Martin
  • John Doran – Football, Cincinnati Christian University
  • Brady Flynn – Football, Hanover College
  • Kevin Hyde – Football, Tiffin University
  • Keontae Jones – Football, Iowa State University
  • Lorenzo Kendricks – Football, Concordia University
  • Josh Lucas – Football, Cincinnati Christian University
  • Nate Martini – Football, Mount St. Joseph University
  • Amir Riep – Football, The Ohio State University
  • Kwantay Stanley – Football, Urbana University
  • Howard Watkins – Football, The University of Illinois (early enrollee)
  • Juwahn Williams – Football, Davenport University

