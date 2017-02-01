KSP: Wanted 'sexually violent predator' could be in rural Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted on several sex charges, including raping a victim under 12 years of age.

Gregory James Phelps, 51, is believed to be in rural parts of Kentucky or Florida, according to KSP.

He's wanted out of Warren County, on several charges including 1st degree rape and sodomy of a victim under 12 years of age, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

Officials said Phelps uses multiple aliases, including Donnie Andrew Phelps or Donnie Phelps. In the past, he's worked in car sales and repairs.

If you have any information about Phelps, you're asked to contact KSP Post 3 Bowling Green at (270) 782-2010.

