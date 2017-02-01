Suspected gang members charged in connection with 3 murders

Three suspects are now facing charges related to the murders of three people in Middletown.

The trio was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Wednesday.

Douglas Best, 28, faces a long list of charges, including three counts of aggravated murder. Best is accused of killing Joseph Romano, Douglas Hobbs, and Tiffany Hoskins.

The body of Romano, 47, was found in the kitchen of his Lafayette Ave. home on Nov. 2. Police said he suffered "traumatic injuries" prior to his death.

Hoskins, 36, was found dead on the second floor of a vacant house on Jacoby Ave. on Nov. 5 after the structure caught fire. Investigators later ruled the fire arson.

Derrick Brown, 22, is also charged in the death of Romano. Brown was also indicted on charged of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Charles Graham, 27, was charged with attempted burglary in connection with the cases.

All three suspects were also indicted on charges of participating in a criminal gang.

They are being held at the Butler County Jail.

