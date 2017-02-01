Delta to expand travel options at CVG

Delta Air Lines announced plans to upgrade its service at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport on Wednesday.

Those changes include more seats, improved schedules and upgraded aircraft to the most popular destinations this summer.

"Customers will experience enhanced service in 13 of the 35 destinations Delta offers in Cincinnati and a total seat growth of 6 percent in the city. Importantly, more than 75 percent of all flights will operate with aircraft providing a First Class cabin, the largest amount ever offered in Cincinnati," reads a news release from Delta.

“These enhancements reflect the solid demand from both business and leisure travelers,” said Joe Esposito, Vice President of Network, Americas. “We are proud to serve our Cincinnati customers as the No. 1 airline connecting Cincinnati to the world.”

Additional daily flights will be made to Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Orlando and Toronto.

Seasonal extensions will be available in Fort Myers and Seattle.

Delta said it will also be improving schedules for Charlotte, Hartford, Newark and Philadelphia.

"CVG is pleased to see Delta's capacity growth and schedule enhancements," said Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. "Delta's local CVG passenger volume has grown for 15 consecutive months and these changes will certainly help continue that trend while benefiting business and leisure customers in our region."

