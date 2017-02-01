Cincinnati Fire Chief set to retire in April

Cincinnati Fire Chief Richard Braun will be retiring in good standing six years after being hired by the department.

Braun's last day will be on April 8.

"His many accomplishments include working to end the practice of firehouse "brownouts," instilling a culture of respect and pride within the CFD, and strong leadership in honoring fallen firefighter Daryl Gordon by moving forward with precision and speed the various line of duty reports and recommendations," Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black said, in a city memo.

An interim chief has not been named, Blackwell said.

