Recipe: First Watch Avocado Toast - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: First Watch Avocado Toast

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(flickr) (flickr)
FOX19 -

Learn how to make First Watch's Avocado Toast: thick-cut whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, EVOO, lemon and Maldon sea salt. Served with two cage-free basted eggs.

Tips:

-Add as much or as little avocado as you’d like to a mixing bowl, and add seasonings like salt and pepper to taste.

-Add a splash of olive oil and lemon or lime.

-We recommend using a whole grain toast, which works with the avocado and lemon to create a great flavor profile.

-Using a thick-cut bread is makes for a sturdier base and can hold more avocado!

-We recommend making basted eggs. That means we cover two frying eggs to cook them more thoroughly with the steam created. They’re easy to prepare, and our customers love them.

Powered by Frankly