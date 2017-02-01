City Council declares Cincinnati a sanctuary city

After a more than two-hour session, city council declared Cincinnati to be a sanctuary city Wednesday.

The resolution was passed with six in favor and two opposed. Charlie Winburn and Amy Murray opposed the measure. Chris Smitherman was absent

Under "sanctuary city" status, local law enforcement won't enforce federal immigration laws against people illegally in the country.

[Cincinnati now a 'sanctuary city.' What's that mean?]

City Hall was packed with a mix residents in-favor and opposed to the vote. More than 30 people requested to speak during the public comment part of the meeting.

At one point, a supporter sang 'America the Beautiful.' Then, a woman opposed to the measure told council "you oughtta be ashamed of yourselves."

The vote comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning refugees from certain countries.

Trump has said the executive order would money from local jurisdictions that don't cooperate with the ban, but Mayor John Cranley claims Cincinnati is safe from that threat. At council Wednesday, Cranley said nothing in the resolution would jeopardize federal funding for Cincinnati.

"Making Cincinnati a so-called sanctuary city creates an undue burden on our law enforcement officers," Winburn said Tuesday. "Instead of dealing with our own crime in Cincinnati, and we've got plenty of it in Cincinnati, we will be arresting and releasing illegal immigrants back into our communities."

