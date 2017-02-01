Red Cross helping Wayne Township fire victims - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Red Cross helping Wayne Township fire victims

WAYNE TOWNSHIP (FOX19) -

A Warren County home was badly damaged following an early morning fire Wednesday.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of US 42. 

A witness said everyone got out alright, but said some pets were killed in the fire.

