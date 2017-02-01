Police investigate Millvale shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police investigate Millvale shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Woeste) (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Woeste)
MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) -

Police are on scene of a shooting in Millvale.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Western Northern Blvd.

No word on a victim.

Information about a possible suspect has not been released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story with the latest information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly