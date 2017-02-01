Consider This: FOX19 NOW viewers react to Adam Jones editorial

We received a lot of response to last week's editorial on Adam Jones.

We said enough is enough after his last arrest in early January. And, the Bengals should cut him.

Many of you agreed:

Mary says, “He needs to go. How sad to have so much talent and potential and to hand it all over to your demons.”

Regina writes, “Shame on you, you have a great life and the ability to play football. Do you realize how many guys would give their eye teeth to have your talent?!! And you're throwing it away.”

Not everyone agreed that Jones should be cut:

Nicole told me, “He is an awesome athlete and a lot of children look up to him. However, it is not okay to behave in this manner. I believe that there should be an alternative solution. I say keep Adam Jones, do away with Pac Man.”

But, our editorial really created debate on whether pro athletes should be considered role models:

Jay says, “He didn't sign up to be your kids' role model, he signed up to play football, please stop trying to make professional athletes role models.”

And Pamela said, “You should teach your children that these are regular people, not role models -- mind your business.”

Thanks for your comments. Stay tuned, we'll keep you updated on the case.

