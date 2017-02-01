Nickelback to rock Riverbend on 2017 tour stop

Nickelback will be rocking down by the Ohio River this summer.

The Canadian rock band will be playing Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 9 with (Chris) Daughtry, the finalist on the fifth season of "American Idol."

The 44-date tour will be in support of their upcoming new album "Feed The Machine," which is set to be released on June. 9.

A pre-sale will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster.com. General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Ticketmaster.com, Riverbend.org and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets prices range from $21.50-$121.50.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.