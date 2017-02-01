LIST: 2017 Tri-State concerts

Luke Bryan performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Cincinnati music venues are preparing for some big names that are soon to hit the stage in the Tri-State.

Tickets are already going on sale for events throughout 2017. Most tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.com.

This list will be updated as additional concerts are announced.

US Bank Arena

Saturday, Feb. 18 - Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular

Sunday, Feb. 26 - Charlie Wilson with Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Solero

Friday, March 3 - Maroon 5 with R. City and Tinashe

Saturday, April 22 - Eric Church

Wednesday, April 26 - The Chainsmokers with Kiiara and Emily Warren

Friday, May 19 - Red Hot Chili Peppers with IRONTOM and Jack Irons

Friday, June 9 - The Weeknd

Monday, June 12 - Tom Petty & The Heartbreaks with Joe Walsh

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Tim McGraw/Faith Hill

Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, May 20 - Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Thursday, June 1 - Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Seth Ennis

Sunday, June 25 - Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

Tuesday, June 27 - Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

Sunday, July 9 - Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Fallese

Saturday, July 15 - Chicago & The Doobie Brothers

Friday, July 21 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with the Toods Brothers and Hot Tuna (PNC Pavilion)

Saturday, July 22 - Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown

Sunday, July 30 - An Evening with 2CELLOS (PNC Pavilion)

Friday, Aug. 4 - Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Nickelback with Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Eli

Friday, Aug. 11 - Kings of Leon with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sunday, Aug. 20 - Green Day with special guest Catfish and The Bottlemen

Sunday, Sept. 10 - Deep Purple & Alice Cooper with the Edgar Winter Band

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Steve Martin & Martin Short with Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko (PNC Pavilion)

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.