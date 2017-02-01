Jungle Jim’s Market ranks as one of the top best beer stores in America

Jungle Jim’s International Market in Fairfield has been named one of the top five best beer stores in America.

The store gained the recognition from RateBeer.com’s RateBeer Best Awards for 2016.

Jungle Jim's is receiving the award from the site, which revolves around craft beer ratings and forums.

This is the first time they've been recognized for being one of the best beer stores.

A second Jungle Jim's location was opened up in Clermont County on Sept. 25, 2012.

