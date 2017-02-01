'Punching for Peace' in honor of 9-year-old girl shot and killed

In honor of a 9-year-old girl shot and killed in Mount Auburn Jan. 18, an Anti-Violence Open Dialog and Forum at Dohn Community High School was held called "Punching for Peace."

Dohn Community High School students like Raven Madaris use boxing as a way to escape the troubles of the streets.

She's said she's been boxing for a few months and is training for a fight this coming April.

"It's something to do. If I get out of school and go home, there is nothing to do. But when I come here. It's something to do,” said Madaris.

The forum Wednesday night is tackling a different kind of hit that's affecting the community, violence.



"What we want to do is actually engage the young people, have them come to a place where we can hear their issues. We can talk to them and not at them,” said event organizer Tim Sullivan.



The hope is that elders in the community come up with some solutions for the younger generation.



“I'm hoping that the take away trust. I hope that they are able to see that the adults that show up here will give them valuable information and wisdom that they can take out here in this community,” said School Director Ramone Davenport.



Around a half mile from the school, 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson was killed in a double shooting, that also left her father wounded. Sullivan

knows the family.



"So it really hits close to home, and I know it came into the spirit where we have to do more for our kids. Because a lot of times there out there in the streets and things are happening,” said Sullivan.



"I want happiness instead of all the violence that's going on I just want everybody be successful and everybody coming together instead of bumping heads,” said student Fernando Miller.



