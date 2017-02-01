'Punching for Peace' in honor of 9-year-old girl shot and killed

Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.Full Story >
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.Full Story >
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.Full Story >
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.Full Story >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theFull Story >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theFull Story >
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.Full Story >
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.Full Story >
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.Full Story >
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.Full Story >