Signs of peace spreading through Cincinnati

Since President Donald Trump's immigration ban was put in place last week it has faced both criticism and praise. Now, a local family is printing up welcome signs that are catching on in Pleasant Ridge.

"No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor," the signs read.

That's really what those eleven words, posted in three different languages, say to a Cincinnati pastor and mother of two.

“It’s one small act of care for someone who has perhaps had a horrible day,” Renee Kanagy said. “It’s a visible sign of welcome and it’s a visible sign for me of not accepting a narrative of fear and what has very much felt like, at least in the rhetoric of the news, of hate.”

The message was drawn up before Trump’s recent ban to increase national security but since the order was handed down, the demand for the signs has increased.

With recent events the sign does now carry some political weight but the message for Kanagy is still a message of peace.

“It becomes political but it begins with a real belief that we… I don’t need to be afraid of my neighbors because they speak Spanish or Arabic or English or another language,” Kanagy said.

Kanagy said they have now distributed more than 120 of the signs to people who have stopped in from all across Cincinnati.

