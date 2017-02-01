Victim shares story after Blue Ash predator sentenced to prison

A Blue Ash man who pleaded guilty to federal charges last year will serve prison time.



Dozens and dozens of teenagers and young women have said that they were sexually harassed by Bryan Harris.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced the 29-year-old to six years in prison for coercion and enticement this week. He had pleaded guilty in December.

[PREVIOUS: FBI: Blue Ash man harassed teens for nude pics]



His victims told FOX19 NOW that they are relieved to see him serving time, but they said that what he did to them still haunts them every single day.

"I think he is sick, and that's all there is to it," Ashley, a victim who did not want to reveal her last name, said.



Ashley is 23-years-old now, but she said she was only 16 when Harris started harassing her.



"If I told him to leave me alone, he would get angry and tell me to kill myself," Ashley said.



Court documents show that officials believe Harris lied about his age and lied about his name to convince young women to talk to him.



Through Facebook messages, text messages and even phone calls, they said that his end game was always the same. He was targeting young girls for sexual activity and for nude photos.

"He had a picture of me with my mouth open," Ashley said. "I was making a funny face with my tongue out, and he was like, 'I know what I'm going to do with that mouth.'"

If Ashley did not respond to him quickly enough, she said that he would just track her down.



"He showed up at my work. He showed up at restaurants I was eating at," Ashley said. "He got in my car at one point and sat in there and wouldn't let me go unless he was in the car."



For an entire year, Ashley did not tell anyone about what happened out of fear. Finally, she said, she told her dad.



That is when she said she found out, she is only one of many victims, ranging in age from 25 to as young as 13.



"The fact that he went for a 13-year-old is disgusting," Ashley said. "At least he's getting six years, but it could be more."



Ashley is trying to move on from what happened.



She said she is sharing her story now because she wants to protect other girls and other families.



Her advice? Don't trust a stranger, speak up and tell someone before it gets out of hand.



"You don't have to fight in this world by yourself," Ashley said. "It doesn't matter if you tell a friend, a teacher, anybody you know that is not going to be angry with you, say something."

The FBI did speak with Harris at the start of the investigation.



They said he told them he was "lonely" and had the conversations for "attention." He also told them that he has a temper.

For tips on how to protect yourself or your children from predators, visit the FBI's Scams and Safety page and scroll down for a list of tips.

