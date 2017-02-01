January 2017 warm and wet in Cincy

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

The best word to describe January 2017 in Cincinnati is dreary. We have not seen much sun for the last month!

In fact 24 out of 31 days in January saw at least a trace of rain or snow at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport where the city weather conditions are officially recorded. Only seven days were completely dry.



Despite all the rainy days, most of the rain that moved over the area was light. We saw a total of 3.67 inches of rain in January, only 0.67 inches above normal.



What was below normal was snowfall. Only 4.2 inches of snow fell in the city, 2.3 inches below normal. The 4.2 inches is even less impressive when you consider how much of the snow actually stayed on the ground. Only three days, January 5th, 6th, and 7th saw an inch or more of snow on the ground.



Despite several colder shots of air, it was a warm month overall. The coldest day was Jan. 7 with a low of 3 degrees. The warmest day was Jan. 12 with a high of 66.



The average temperature was 37.5 degrees, 6.7 degrees above normal. A departure that far from normal is significant for an entire month.

2017 will go down as the 16th warmest January on record in Cincinnati, tying with 1874.

