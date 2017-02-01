Photo in Rep. Chabot's blog post raises concerns of anti-Semitism

An image posted to a blog entry by Representative Steve Chabot on Wednesday has raised some concern. A picture contained in the weekly post is believed by some to be anti-Semitic.



"It's a warning to all of us that we need to be careful about the sources we use. There is so much out there, and unfortunately there's a lot of hatred on the internet,” said Sarah Weiss of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.



The picture in question has been removed from the post titled “The Press vs Trump."



In the post, there are several pictures that Chabot’s team said he uses to illustrate his point.



The photo in question features President Trump’s strategist Steve Bannon and a quote that he made recently related to the media.



"When we saw the image, we realized it was from an anti-Semitic site,” Weiss told FOX19 NOW.

In the photo, the quote has the words “media” and “elite media” surrounded by a series of parentheses.



The Anti-Defamation League said this is a “gimmick used by white supremacists and anti-Semites to single out Jews” on social media.

They said the “echo” symbol is used to highlight those perceived to be Jewish and it singles them out for harassment.



"All of our senses are heightened. We know, in Cincinnati alone, there's been several anti-Semitic incidents. We all have to be vigilant. We're all concerned. We're all aware,” Weiss said.



Chabot’s team told FOX19 NOW that the congressman wasn’t aware of the symbol when he picked the picture from a Google image search.



His spokesperson, Brian Griffith, issued a statement to FOX19 NOW saying, ““This was an inadvertent error that was immediately corrected once we found out about it. Congressman Chabot does not have an anti-Semitic bone in his body, and anybody who has followed his record over the years knows that.”



"We're really thankful to Congressman Chabot's office for immediately pulling it down and recognizing that this wasn't a source that they wanted to be associated with,” said Weiss.



