Parishioner's photo helps investigation after burglary at Norwood church

Norwood Police are getting closer to catching the thieves who stole a donation box from Immaculate Conception Church thanks to a parishioner who captured a photo of the truck they were getting away in.

John Nosko is the man behind the camera. He's been going to Immaculate Conception Church for the past 10 years. He was picking up his children from the school when he watched the tail end of the burglary.

The surveillance video captured at the church shows a man entering the side door. He steals the donation box from the sanctuary, loads it in a white truck and leaves.

Nosko was parked next to the truck and saw the man but thought he was doing construction.

"The fact that he jumped out real fast and jumped on the passenger side. It seemed a little bit off to me but it still wasn't enough for me to be too terribly alarmed other than taking the picture," he said.

He didn't realize how important the picture of the truck would be until he saw the FOX19 NOW report showing the surveillance video. That's when he realized the men in the truck were thieves.

"I caught the tail end of the report and then I saw the van pulling in and I was like wow that's me," said Nosko.

What he still doesn't understand is why someone would take from a church that gives so much to help anyone in need.

"It's very upsetting everybody at the church pitches in to try to help out the community and just to know that somebody comes in and rips it out of there basically," he said.

Now, he is hoping that the picture he captured will be enough to catch the people involved.

Norwood police said they do have a suspect, but they are not releasing his name at this point. They said they are hoping to make an arrest soon.

