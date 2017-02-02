Witnesses: Car travels for miles with body hanging in windshield

A pedestrian hit by a car on a northern Kentucky highway was dragged for almost three miles in the windshield before the motorist pulled into a gas station for help, witnesses said.

Sigmund Sugarman said he was filling up Speedway's pumps on 5th Street just off Interstate 71/75 when the car went right past him in the parking lot.

“I thought it was a prank because there was this body hanging out of the window,” said Sugarman, 74, of Park Hills.

He said the driver got out of the car, shaking, and walked into the gas station.

The driver told the cashier: “’You have to call the police because I just hit this man on (I) 75.,'" he said. "She called the police."

When Covington officers arrived, Sugarman said began to shoot a cell phone video.

He said he heard the driver "explaining that he hit this guy."

The video Sugarman shared with FOX19 NOW shows a man sitting on the store's curb outside talking with two officers as they look over his car. The body is still stuck in the passenger's side of the windshield.

According to the video, the driver told police: "This guy was just walking across the interstate and I swerved to miss him and-" the driver clapped his hands together loudly,indicating his vehicle hit the pedestrian.

"The poor guy," Sugarman said of the driver. "I felt sorry for him. He’s driving along and he hits this man and he drives - I guess from Kyles Lane all the way down to 5th Street - with this guy half in and half out of his car. This is one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen.”

""He had his flashers on and what turns out to be the legs of a person...but was just dangling from a fender and what turned out to be the foot was just bouncing off the ground as he just casually drove on," witness Shawna Hudson said.

Once they realized it was a body they flagged down police, just as other officers were coming to respond.

"What struck me is when my husband slowed down and when I was looking, the individual that got out of the car...he wasn't in a panicked state," Hudson said.

Covington police shut down the highway at Kyles Lane for about five hours to investigate. Traffic backed up for several miles, clear past Buttermilk Pike.

They said a preliminary investigation concluded the pedestrian was hit just past the Kyles Lane entrance ramp.

A short time later, police put crime scene tape around the car. They also placed a sheet over the front portion.

Police removed the crime scene tape by 5 a.m. A tow truck has since hauled the car away.

The names of the driver and pedestrian were not released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Covington police: 859-292-2252.

