A part of Kings Island you've never seen

Kings Island may be closed now, but it's the busiest time of the year for the staff preparing for the opening of the upcoming, 2017 season.

One of those departments is the rarely praised but praise-deserving horticulture department.

The greenhouse at Kings Island was the very first thing built at the park in 1969.

To this day, it remains a critical part of the operation at the theme park as it decorates and maintains the green space day in and day out.

It's not just plants and flowers. The department also creates iconic displays like the floral clock and floral version of the Liberty Bell.

"The time it takes to make each piece varies but, on average, it takes at least one week to create one," said Ivan Booth, Kings Island Greenhouse supervisor.

The next time you visit the park, take notice of the landscape.

Kings Island opens for the season on April 15.

