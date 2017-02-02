Tinder isn't just for people anymore, researchers in the Netherlands are trying to create a similar app for orangutans.

Scientists at the Apenhuel Primate Park in the Netherlands aim to increase the chances of successful breeding by using a tablet to show Samboja, the zoo's 11-year-old female orangutan pictures of males from an international breeding program, according to a report by the Guardian.

Samboja won't actually swipe left or right on potential mates, but researchers will observe how she responds to images on the screen. If she gives more attention to specific male orangutan's, that could help the zoo narrow down a partner for her to meet.

This is part of a four-year study called "Tinder for orangutans" which is studying is looks alone can impact a primate's sexual preferences, according to Thomas Bionda, a behavrioral biologist at the zoo, told a Dutch news station.



