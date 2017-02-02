Valentine's Day spending expected to take a hit

Love can be expensive. Valentine's Day spending is expected to take a hit after years of setting record, according to The National Retail Federation.

Americans are projected to shell out about $18.2 billion on candy, fancy dinners, flowers and other gifts for significant other — down by nearly $2 billion from 2016.

This is despite only 47 percent of American surveyed plan to celebrate Valentine's Day a 10 percent decrease from 54 percent in 2007, just before the Great Recession.

“Valentine’s Day continues to be a popular gift-giving occasion even if consumers are being more frugal this year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a written statement. “This is one day of the year when millions find a way to show their loved ones they care regardless of their budget. Consumers will find that retailers recognize that their customers are looking for the best deals and will offer good bargains just as they did during the holiday season.”

This year's survey found consumers will spend an average of $136.57 on their significant other, which is down from $119.67 in 2015.



