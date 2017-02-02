$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A $1 million Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in Kentucky, state lottery officials announced Thursday morning.

The ticket sold at a Speedway in Somerset matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

The jackpot rolled to an estimated $229 million.

Wednesday night's winning Powerball numbers were: 9 – 43 – 57 – 60 – 64 Powerball 10.

The retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

