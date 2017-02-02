Man convicted of drowning wife in bathtub denied appeal

Ryan Widmer in court in 2011 after being convicted of murdering his wife. (FOX19 NOW)

After being behind bars for nearly six years, convicted killer Ryan Widmer was denied a request for a fourth trial on the murder of his wife.

Widmer, has been in prison since early February 2011 after three trials. He was sentenced 15 years to life for drowning his wife, Sarah Widmer in the bathtub of their Warren County home in 2008.

The first trial was overturned due to juror misconduct and the second ended in a hung jury. Widmer claims he is innocent. His defense argued his wife possibly suffered a genetic disorder that caused her to pass out and drown in the bathtub.

"Reasonable jurists would not disagree with this conclusion," U.S. District Magistrate Judge Michael R. Merz said in a ruling Thursday.

