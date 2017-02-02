Loaded gun found in North College Hill High School

A loaded handgun was found in North College Hill High School Thursday, according to authorities.

The school's resource officer, Jay Manning and his K-9 partner Onil found the weapon and 11 grams of marijuana in a student's locker during an administrative search.

Police say Manning got a tip about the drugs and went to the locker for the dog to pick up a scent. During inspection, Manning discovered the loaded gun inside the student's locker.

School resource officer at North College Hill HS finds loaded gun and marijuana in locker teen arrested @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VBfEPK8JUt — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) February 2, 2017

Authorities have not released details on the 18-year-old student discovered with the contraband. However, the student was arrested and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on drug and weapon's violations.

The K-9 Onil was acquired through the Haverkamp Foundation, a local charity that financially assists police departments obtaining and training police dogs.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.