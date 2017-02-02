Loaded gun found in North College Hill High School - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Loaded gun found in North College Hill High School

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A loaded handgun was found in North College Hill High School Thursday, according to authorities. 

The school's resource officer, Jay Manning and his K-9 partner Onil found the weapon and 11 grams of marijuana in a student's locker during an administrative search. 

Police say Manning got a tip about the drugs and went to the locker for the dog to pick up a scent. During inspection, Manning discovered the loaded gun inside the student's locker. 

Authorities have not released details on the 18-year-old student discovered with the contraband. However, the student was arrested and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on drug and weapon's violations. 

The K-9 Onil was acquired through the Haverkamp Foundation, a local charity that financially assists police departments obtaining and training police dogs. 

