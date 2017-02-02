Body cam video shows moments after father overdoses with son in car

An 11-year-old boy told police that he was too scared "to keep his eyes off the road" as his dad overdosed on heroin while behind the wheel, body cam video shows.

Green Township Police released footage showing the moments after James Beasley III finally pulled his car off the road and into a parking lot. The incident happened Jan. 27.

"I made him like pull over. I kept yelling at him, yelling at him," the boy told responding officers.

The son noticed Beasley, 43, nodding off and almost had to grab the steering wheel, he told authorities. While speaking with police, the boy said he had no idea his dad was taking drugs.

Beasley eventually pulled off the highway and into a parking lot of a salon on Ruwes Oak Drive. As Beasley pulled in, he backed into a fence and almost hit a parked car before the boy grabbed the car keys and ran to call his mother, he told police.

"I didn't call her until we got here because I didn't want to keep my eyes off the road, because that's how scared I was," he can be heard telling police in the video.

Beasley told police he snorted "just a little bit" of heroin before getting behind the wheel of his 2002 Saturn L200, the video shows. Police said he passed out and possibly stopped breathing while driving. Medics revived him with narcan.

Beasley told police that he had been sober for approximately 85 days before the incident.

He is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, endangering children and failure to control a motor vehicle, court records show.

The case is scheduled to return to court for a bench trial Feb. 14 before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Fanon Rucker.

