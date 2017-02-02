How you can help Cincinnati Zoo’s premature hippo

The hippo born six weeks early at the Cincinnati Zoo has captured hearts across the internet.

Since her Jan. 24 birth, the zoo has provided daily updates about Fiona’s progress – from her first dip in the pool to nursing out of a bottle.

The premature hippo wasn’t expected until March and was born 25 pounds underweight. She can’t stand and is unable to nurse from mom, a 17-year-old hippo named Bibi.

Fiona is in the capable hands of zoo staff for 24 hours a day. She’s also in close proximity to Bibi and Henry, the 35-year-old father of the calf.

Many people have asked how they can help care for Fiona, the zoo said.

They invite the public to consider making a donation to help with the cost of 24-hour-a-day critical care. Donations can be made here.

