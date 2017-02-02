Water main break closes portion of Kemper Road for 'undetermined amount of time'

Kemper Road between Chesterdale and Lippelman roads is shut down due to a large water main break, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

The water main break occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Sharonville officials said that area of the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Crews will be working throughout the night in order to restore water to the surrounding businesses by morning. Police ask motorists to avoid the area and expect some traffic delays.

The extent of damage is unclear. However, photos provided by police show the break tore through a chunk of Kemper Road.

A Facebook user in the area recorded this video of the giant water main break.

