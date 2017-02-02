Warrant issued for suspect in Norwood church donation box burgla - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Warrant issued for suspect in Norwood church donation box burglary

David Lillard (Norwood Police Department) David Lillard (Norwood Police Department)
NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the breaking and entering case at The Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood.

On Thursday, a felony breaking and entering was issued for David Lillard of Covington, KY.

Norwood police said the theft happened on Jan. 19 just after 2:30 p.m. before the school let out. 

The surveillance video captured at the church shows a man entering the side door. He steals the donation box from the sanctuary, loads it in a white truck and leaves.

Parishioner John Nosko captured a photo of the truck they were getting away in.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lillard, you're asked to call the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4520.

