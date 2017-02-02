Waiting for your Duke Energy settlement? Checks are in the mail

Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Cincinnati-area will receive checks in their mailboxes next week.

188,000 checks were mailed out Thursday, according to the attorneys in the class action lawsuit against Duke Energy.

If you filed a residential claim and were approved, you'll likely get a check for around $140. Checks must be deposited within 120 days.

"Distributing the residential checks represents a great achievement for the plaintiffs in this case," said Bill Markovits, lead counsel for the plaintiffs and a founding partner of Markovits, Stock & DeMarco. “We've been fighting for nearly eight years to reach this moment."

Duke agreed to an $81 million settlement that claimed the company gave companies a break on power rates and not to residential customers.

