Caught on camera: NKY Man seen stuffing stolen items down pants

Caught on camera: NKY Man seen stuffing stolen items down pants

WILDER, KY (FOX19) -

Northern Kentucky police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a liquor store.

Wilder Police Department shared a video Tuesday from the Spirit House Liquor and Tobacco Store showing a man stuffing several items down his pants.  No word on what the products might be. 

If anyone knows anything about the incident, contact Falmouth Police at 859-654-5555.

