Student arrested after bomb threat found at Springboro Junior High

One Springboro Junior High student was arrested after a bomb threat was found on Thursday.

According to police, they were made aware of a message found written on the boys bathroom wall that read, "Bombs are coming."

The resource officer and school officials responded immediately to ensure the safety of the students.

A male student had written the statement, according to police. He was identified and arrested.

The student is being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

