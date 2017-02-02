Mt. Healthy murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A 21-year-old man is being held in a Mississippi jail accused of fatally shooting one of his neighbors in Mount Healthy last year.

Cleveland Saunders is awaiting an extradition hearing to return to Hamilton County, Ohio to face a murder charge in the death of Jaron Steel on Dec. 16.

Saunders shot Steele in the chest and neck at a mobile home park in the 8000 Hamilton Avenue, investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Saunders' last known address is 8000 Hamilton Avenue, Lot 41. Steele lived at Lot 22.

Law enforcement officials eventually located Saunders in Carthage, MS Thursday. He attempted to flee from agents, however he was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

Court records show he has a history of arrests for offenses such as robbery and assault.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.