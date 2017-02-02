A real Hoot! Hooters opening restaurant with male servers

Hooters is about to open an eatery without the scantily clad female servers. In fact, there will be men bringing you your meal.

Hooters Management Corp., or HMC, is set to open a fast-casual version of the casual-dining chain in Cicero, Illinois, in mid-February.

According to Nation's Restaurant News "Hoots" will serve some of Hooters’ most popular items, including chicken wings, fries and crab legs. Customers will order at a counter, get their food and eat in or take out. The 2,800-square-foot location will have 75 seats and employ 30 people.

It it will also have a bar area with 12 full-service seats.

"It's a logical extension of the brand and will provide more people with more opportunities to enjoy our world famous wings," Terry Marks, CEO of Hooters America, said in a statement. "We have a lot to learn, but we are excited about the potential."

