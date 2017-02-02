LIST: Super Bowl Day freebies and deals

Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away. But if you don’t have all of your food lined up yet—here are some great freebies and deals that’ll help.

Papa John’s is running a promotion called the “Super Bowl Coin Toss.” Vote by midnight on Saturday and you’ve got a 50/50 shot at winning a free pizza. If you don’t win, you’ll still get a coupon for half off.

Want free chips and guacamole from Chipotle? If you play "Cado Crusher" from now through Feb. 7 you will receive a free order of chips and guacamole, with purchase of an entrée. The offer will expire on Feb. 28.

KFC is offering special deals on its “Gameday Boxes” for Sunday, as well as a special contest that could win you a $5,000 living room overhaul. All you have to do is tweet using the hashtag #Couchgating.

Here is a complete list of those deals.

