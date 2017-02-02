Goodwill opens first Cincinnati outlet store

Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries has opened their first-ever Goodwill Outlet Store.

The new business is located adjacent to its corporate headquarters in the Village of Woodlawn.

The 5,000 square foot store is designed to provide shoppers the opportunity to shop by the pound.

Prices by the pound:

Glass - .49/lb.

Housewares - .89/lb.

Clothing, toys - .99/lb.

Purses, accessories - .99/lb.

Prices by the item:

CD/DVD/Records - $1 each

Soft back books - .25 each

Hard back books - .50 each

Shoes - $4 each

The new outlet store is set to offer items which haven’t sold in Goodwill stores.

Goodwill said the merchandise bins will rotate ever few hours so shoppers have to opportunity for fresh finds throughout the day.

The Goodwill Outlet store is located at 10596 Springfield Pike, 45215.

The store opened on Monday, Feb. 6.

It will operate Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.