Grownups Gone Wild: Brawls breaking out at birthday parties

Chuck E. Cheese is normally 'where a kid can be a kid,' but now some of the adults are acting more like children. Punches are being thrown along with birthday parties at the popular family restaurant chain.



In the Tri-State, FOX19 NOW uncovered numerous reports of fights and domestic disturbances. In cities across the country, violent fights are happening at the family-friendly restaurant.

3-year-old Micah loves the games and pizza at the Northern Kentucky Chuck E. Cheese location. His family had no idea these fights were happening, and said it's always calm and friendly at the Florence location.

FOX19 NOW found in the last two years police responded to a number of fights, domestic disturbances and custody disputes.

In one incident at the Sharonville location, a mother reported her ex-boyfriend was refusing to give her their three children.

Another incident, cops were called to the restaurant for a fight in progress that 10 plus people were about to fight. The report read, "family members were arguing over who was paying the bill!"

"Because it's family-oriented, when you have families and kids together. Unfortunately, you have problems occasionally." Cheryl Price with Sharonville police said.

Price is the community resource officer for Sharonville police. She said custody exchanges and divorced parents disagreements can turn into fights anywhere, not just restaurants.

She wasn't surprised officers were called to Chuck E. Cheese.

Price said most often the incidents stay in the parking lot. The officers' goal is to minimize the disturbance to everyone else having fun.

"When we do have to go into the restaurant, we go in, we're calm. The most important thing is if there is fighting, we get them separated quickly," she said.

Alcohol has been a factor in some of the fights from around the country. It isn't served at all of the chain's restaurants, but beer and wine is sold at three of the four Tri-State locations.

Chuck E. Cheese sent FOX19 NOW the following statement:

“Safety is one of our four core values and we pride ourselves on being a safe place for family fun. We have 65 million people come through our doors every year, and although they happen from time to time, incidents are actually very rare. We want to assure parents and caregivers that we take great measures to protect the experience these children and families have in our restaurants. Many of the measures we have in place, such as Kid Check, are transparent to our guests to encourage an environment Where a Kid Can Be a Kid. Maintaining a wholesome, safe experience that sets a standard across our more than 603 restaurants is of utmost important to us, and we will never stop working to improve how we operate our business.” - CEC Entertainment spokesperson

