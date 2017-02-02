Police investigating after woman shot in Erlanger - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police investigating after woman shot in Erlanger

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

Police are investigating after one woman was shot in Erlanger Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Hallam Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

