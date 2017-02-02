Family reports Peeping Tom in Reading

Police are searching for a man who they said has been looking in windows at a home in Reading.

The family told FOX19 NOW they are shaken up about the incident. They said they were able to give police a vague description of the suspect.

Police said they are looking for the suspect, and now the rest of the neighborhood is on edge.

Two days ago, the family who lives on Hunt Road called police after the mother noticed a motion light going off and on.

She told police a couple of children were getting dressed in the lower level of their home. She claimed a tall man wearing all black was peering into the window.

The man then left the outside of the residence.

A man who lives nearby drove by as police were arriving. He has kids of his own and said he isn't taking this situation lightly.

"I think it's disgusting. I don't really care for people doing it," he said. ""Don't let me catch you. Not only will I call the cops, but I'll do everything I can to apprehend you myself."

The Reading police chief told FOX19 NOW there are no leads right now.

If you know anything, or see anything suspicious, you're asked to call police.

