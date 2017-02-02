Residents receiving Publisher's Clearing House text message scams

A Madison Township man said a scammer posing as a Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes worker is texting him saying he's won a prize.

They texted him repeatedly trying to get $1,700 in exchange for $50,000 cash.

He was told he just has to fill out a form and pay a "delivery fee," but that's when he knew something was up.

"I know something like this is too good to be true - nobody is going to hand you $50,000, really might, but they aren't going to ask you for $1,700 before you get that," Clayton English said.

The Better Business Bureau told FOX19 NOW similar scams like this pop up all the time. PCH knows its name has been used in schemes before and has a page to report them.

BBB Scam Stopper for Sweepstakes & Lottery.

