Police investigating reports of suspicious man in green truck in Clearcreek Twp.

Police in Clearcreek Township are investigating after reports of a suspicious man in a green truck following school buses around neighborhoods.

Sgt. Hensely said they are investigating two reports, one in the village of Winding Creek, and the other in the Summit Point subdivision.

Parents said their kids have seen a man in a green truck watching them and counts the children as they get off the school bus.

"We're keeping our eyes out. It's scary," said Louise Dawson.

She and many other parents are on edge after hearing that a suspicious man has been hanging around the neighborhood with an alarming interest in the kids.

One parent said the man followed her boys home. She was too frightened to talk to FOX19 NOW on camera, but she warned her neighbors.

"This truck saw the boys walking home stopped hit the brakes turned around and followed them to their house," said Dawson.

She said it happened on Wednesday on Lindenbrook.

Two days prior a man with a similar description was seen following a school bus in the neighborhood.

"Another parent said that their son was on the bus and saw this person following the bus and counting. He said it looked like he was counting kids as the kids were getting off the bus," Dawson said.

On Friday Dawson spotted a similar truck in the area at the Community Center and confronted the driver.

"I went up to see what was going on and the gentleman said he was looking at the pond, but he was facing the neighborhood," she said.

Police were called out and talked to the man. Sgt. Curtis Hensley said the man said he was scoping it out to see if he could get permission to fish at the pond.

"At this time there is no credible threat children are not in any specific danger that we are aware of," said Hensley.

Dawson and many other parents say they will continue to take extra precautions.

"We're all sending our kids in pairs places. Nobody is sending their kids out to the bus alone. I'm thankful that I live in a community that has a lot of stay at home parents and that they're being vigilant and keeping an eye out," she said.

The man in the green truck is described as a white man in his 30's with a buzz cut.

Police are upping patrols in both areas during school bus hours.

Police are asking if you see anything, to contact them.

