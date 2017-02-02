Arroyo set to rejoin Reds

Bronson Arroyo will rejoin the Reds on a minor league deal.



Arroyo passed his physical and will audition for a spot on the big league club at spring training.



He pitched eight seasons for the Reds, but hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014 because of shoulder and elbow injuries.



“If my arm doesn’t hurt, I feel like I can go out there and throw two-hundred innings like I always have,” Arroyo said.



He won more than 100 games during his time with the Reds and wants to finish his career in Cincinnati. He turns 40-years-old this month, but says he’s throwing pain free for the first time in more than two years.



“I feel like if I can survive this season, I can survive a few more because my body feels good. It’s a matter of if my shoulder and elbow can take torque. If I can throw pain free even at 84-to-86 miles per hour, I feel like I can be valuable.”



Arroyo has been working out in the off-season at Great American Ball Park and recently threw a bullpen session for Reds manager Bryan Price and GM Dick Williams.



The Reds report to spring training this month.



Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.