Snow blowing at Perfect North

The snow makers are blowing at full speed at Perfect North Slopes.

The Lawrenceburg area ski resort has faced some challenges with an unusually-warm winter. According to ski park officials, sections of the resort had to close temporarily throughout the season due to the weather.

It has been a good week for snow-making though, with more seasonable conditions.

The snow blowers have been on all week and a cold weekend will make for fantastic conditions on the slopes.

Currently 75 percent of the ski park is open for skiing and tubing.

For the snow report, hour and ticket information visit: PerfectNorth.com.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.