Portion of Kemper Road remains closed after water main break

Crews worked to restore water to the surrounding businesses on Kemper Road. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Jessica Brown) Crews worked to restore water to the surrounding businesses on Kemper Road. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Jessica Brown)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A portion of Kemper Road could reopen Saturday after a water main break closed the road Thursday afternoon, Sharonville police said.

The water main break closed Kemper Road between Chesterdale and Lippelman roads

The break occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Water in the area has since been restored to the surrounding businesses. Police ask motorists to avoid the area and expect some traffic delays.

The extent of damage is unclear. However, photos provided by police show the break tore through a chunk of Kemper Road. 

A Facebook user in the area recorded this video of the giant water main break. 

