Fallen officer's widow wants convicted killer to stay behind bars

Cheryl Cole-Candeleresi talked with FOX19 NOW about why Reaves should remain in prison. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)

A man convicted of killing a Cincinnati Police Officer more than 40 years ago is now up for parole.

Investigators say Roland Reaves and Ricardo Woods were attempting to rob a United Dairy Farmers, when officer David Cole intervened.

Upon arrival, Reaves and Woods shot and killed Cole, police said.

Cheryl Cole-Candeleresi, Cole's widow, along with retired lieutenant Steve Kramer came into the FOX19 NOW studio to talk about why Reaves should remain behind bars. You can watch that interview in the video above or here.

Reaves next eligibility hearing is scheduled for March 30.

If you'd like to write to the parole board, visit HCPROS.org.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.