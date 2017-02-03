Cincy zoo animals unanimously pick Super Bowl LI winner

Animals at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden are jumping on the NFC bandwagon for Super Bowl LI.

Lions, giraffes and cougars got into the football spirit by unanimously picking the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New England Patriots.

Here's how the animals determined the winner:

Lions sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The cougars picked the Falcons after sniffing around a fake helmet of both teams. They chose the Falcons by flipping the helmet over and playing with it.

The majority of the giraffes ate from a tree labeled Falcons, however one rogue giraffe did eat from a Patriots tree.

It should be noted that zoo animals do not have the best track record.

Earlier this year, red pandas picked Alabama to beat Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 35-31.

Zoo animals were split when they had to pick the winners of Super Bowl XLIX.

The penguins had picked the Seahawks, whereas the Tigers picked New England. New England won 28-24.

